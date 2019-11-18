New video of Atlanta bank robbery suspect release

Authorities release new surveillance video of a man wanted in connection to a bank robbery in Atlanta.

The FBI is looking for the man seen in the video they released Monday.

The suspect robbed the BB&T Bank on the 2400 block of Gresham Road on Thursday.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the bank around 3:10 p.m. and pulled out a handgun, and handed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

