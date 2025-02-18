New USDA chief eyes food stamp ban on junk food

The Brief Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins wants to restrict SNAP benefits from being used for sugary drinks and junk food. Congress is already considering multiple bills that could change how food stamps can be spent. The food industry is expected to push back, having spent $26.7 million on lobbying in 2024 alone.



Newly-appointed Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins says that she intends to push for restrictions on the types of food that can be purchased using Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, commonly known as food stamps, according to New York Post.

Rollins said she will collaborate with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to shift SNAP spending toward healthier food choices.

In fiscal year 2023, 42.1 million people received SNAP benefits, with an average monthly payout of $211.93 per person. The program cost taxpayers $112.8 billion annually, according to the USDA. However, it remains unclear exactly how the proposed restrictions would be implemented.

The backstory:

For years, the federal government has largely avoided regulating food choices for SNAP recipients. However, some lawmakers have already introduced bills aimed at restricting junk food purchases with SNAP funds.

One bill, introduced by Rep. Josh Brecheen (R-Okla.), would prevent food stamps from being used to buy soft drinks, candy, ice cream, prepared desserts such as cakes, pies, cookies, or similar products. A separate bipartisan bill, backed by Brecheen and Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), would commission a study on SNAP purchases to evaluate how they affect diet quality and nutrition security.

Rollins said she welcomes "a business perspective" from Musk’s DOGE team to help optimize the use of SNAP funding.

What they're saying:

While Rollins and Kennedy were both confirmed by the Senate, any effort to limit food stamp purchases is expected to face significant pushback from the food industry.

The industry has historically resisted attempts to regulate ultra-processed and fast food products. Companies such as Tyson Foods and Nestlé SA are part of the "food processing and sales" sector, which spent $26.7 million on lobbying efforts in 2024—more than double the $10 million spent in 1998, according to OpenSecrets.

Big picture view:

The debate over SNAP restrictions ties into broader concerns about ultra-processed foods, which contain added fats, starches, and sugars and have been linked to chronic health issues, including diabetes, cancer, mental health problems, and early death.

Still, there is no universal definition of "ultra-processed food," and past attempts to regulate what Americans eat have stalled due to industry opposition and political divisions. If Congress moves forward with restrictions, it could mark a major shift in U.S. food policy—but the outcome remains uncertain.

What's next:

With multiple proposals already circulating in Congress, lawmakers will have to weigh public health concerns against corporate interests and personal freedoms. The outcome of these discussions could determine whether food stamps will soon exclude sodas, candy, and processed snacks—or remain unchanged.