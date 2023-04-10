New task force will meet to discuss Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, adjacent property

Image 1 of 14 ▼ This image shows a rendering of the overview of the future Atlanta Public Safety Training Center. (City of Atlanta)

The South River Forest and Public Safety Training Center Community Task Force has announced its first meeting on April 19.

The 40-member task force was named last month by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens. Its mission is to focus on a number of areas including green space, sustainability, and "visioning, memorializing, and repurposing the former Atlanta Prison Farm Site."

"Atlanta works best when everyone comes to the table to work together," said Mayor Dickens. "I am grateful that these community members have agreed to lend their time, expertise and perspectives as part of our continued work to reach every stakeholder in this work."

The training center was approved by the Atlanta City Council in 2021 after 17 hours of public comments — the majority of which were in opposition to the project. Some locals cited noise concerns, while others said the planned destruction of nature significantly undermines the city’s efforts to preserve its famed tree canopy and would exacerbate local flooding risks.

In January, while announcing that construction permits had been approved, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said the city is taking steps to protect the woodlands.

The community task force has a diverse membership, including representatives of various congregations, environmental groups, community activists, community developers, artists, personalities, educators, and more.

The group is meant to complement the work of the community stakeholder advisory committee, which consists of representatives from the most immediately adjacent neighborhoods in DeKalb County, as well as Atlanta.

"There has unfortunately been a lot of misinformation about this project, and I am hopeful that we are able to work together to separate fact from fiction as we move forward, together," Mayor Dickens added. "I invite every Atlantan with questions about the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center and the South River Forest to visit ATLTrainingCenter.com to learn more."

The city has also released new testimonials, myths and facts about the center, and architectural renderings of some of the facility.

The time and location of the meeting has not yet been released.