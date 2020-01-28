New surveillance video shows armed carjacking in Atlanta

Police released new surveillance video of an armed carjacking which happened last month.

It happened December 13, 2019, at the McDaniel Food Mart on University Avenue.

Video shows one man point a gun at the passenger inside a car while the other victim goes inside the store.

Then one man sits in the car while the second man waits for the other victim to leave the store.

Then, both victims go back inside the store while one of the men drives away in their car.