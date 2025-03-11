New Rome Police Department K-9 officer introduced to city

article

The Brief K-9 Cas, a Belgian Malinois, made his public debut at the Rome City Commission meeting. Cas specializes in narcotics detection, evidence recovery, tracking, and apprehension after months of training. The new K-9 officer will enhance public safety while strengthening community engagement.



The Rome Police Department has officially welcomed its newest K-9 officer, Cas, a highly trained Belgian Malinois specializing in law enforcement tasks.

What we know:

Cas, originally from the Netherlands, arrived in Rome from Pennsylvania and has been training alongside K-9 Officer Anthony Banks since November. As a dual-purpose canine, Cas is skilled in narcotics detection, evidence and article recovery, tracking, and apprehension, making him a valuable addition to the department’s efforts to keep the community safe.

The new K-9 officer made his public debut at the most recent Rome City Commission meeting, where he received a warm welcome from city officials and residents. His addition is expected to not only bolster law enforcement capabilities but also help strengthen community relations.

What's next:

With his training complete, Cas is now officially on duty, ready to serve and protect the Rome community.