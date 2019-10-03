New police chief named in DeKalb County

article

DeKalb County is getting a new police chief effective November 4, 2019.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond announced on Thursday that he has appointed Mirtha V. Ramos as the chief of the DeKalb County Police Department. She will be responsible for leading nearly 800 sworn police officers and 110 civilian employees, and managing the police department’s $95.1 million budget, according to Thurmond.

“Chief Ramos has embraced community policing as an effective tool to reduce crime and improve public safety,” said Thurmond. “She is an innovative leader who brings a wealth of experience, training and professionalism to this important position. I am confident that our new police chief will dedicate herself to advancing DeKalb County’s public safety priorities.”

Chief Ramos is a 22-year veteran of the Miami-Dade Police Department and held several leadership positions including division chief, major and captain, according to a news release from DeKalb County.

“Chief Ramos has the knowledge, skill and abilities to develop and sustain strong partnerships that reduce crime,” said Public Safety Director Jack Lumpkin. “DeKalb County has the right person at the right time.”

Former DeKalb County Police Chief James Conroy retired in April.