New Orleans police welcomes adorable one-eyed miniature horse as new recruit

By Chris Williams
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Fox TV Stations

One-eyed mini horse named patch joins New Orleans police department

An adorable one-eyed miniature horse was gifted to the mounted unit of the New Orleans Police Department, video released on January 19 shows. (Credit: New Orleans Police Department via Storyful)

NEW ORLEANS - Officers at the New Orleans Police Department have an adorable sidekick: a one-eyed miniature horse.

The animal was gifted to the department's mounted unit. 

The department shared video on January 19 showing Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick overjoyed to receive the surprise gift of a new addition to her team. 

RELATED: Man captured after New Orleans tarmac hatch escape, dramatic runway struggle caught on video

Kirkpatrick also named the new recruit "Patch."

"Not only will Patch be the superintendent’s friend and the unit’s new one-eyed mascot, he also has a very important job – being a companion to the other horses, reducing their anxiety and relieving boredom," police said.

Storyful contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles. 