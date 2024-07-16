New ordinance in South Fulton calls on businesses to help curb copper theft

A new ordinance in the city of South Fulton aims to cut down on copper thefts. This comes months after city officials said thieves stole hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of copper from some South Fulton facilities earlier this year.

"Copper theft has cost us a lot of money," Councilwoman Helen Willis told FOX 5. "They go, they steal, and they pawn off whatever they have stolen, and they get paid."

Willis says just this year the victims range from residents to the city itself.

"Stealing from their air conditioning systems…people stealing mufflers from their cars," she said. "Several of our park and recreation centers have been hit."

The most notable incident happened in January when thieves stole $350,000 worth of copper from newly installed light poles at the South Fulton Tennis Center.

"We didn’t have lights anymore, and so, we had to, of course, file insurance claims, but you know that was a huge inconvenience to our tennis community," Willis explained.

That incident prompted her and other members of council to vote "yes' on an ordinance they hope will make it easier for police to investigate and put some of the pressure on recycling businesses.

The legislation requires those businesses in the city to ask sellers for ID and keep records showing the condition of items sold.

"They are going to be held to a higher standard…if they notice that there has been any tampering with the serial numbers…or you can tell that it was ripped off a building, they have to notate that," Willis said.

Failure to comply could mean losing their license to do business in the city.

No arrests have been made in the copper theft case at the tennis center, but the city has installed cameras on the property as another way to keep the thieves from coming back. Willis says the ordinance is already in effect.