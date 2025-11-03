New month, new flavors: Morning sweets at Cupcakin’ Buckhead

The Brief A new month means some delicious new offerings at Cupcakin' Bake Shop. Cupcakin’ Bake Shop is the creation of Lila Owens, whose home-based cupcake catering business has grown into a delicious empire spanning both coasts. Locally, you can find Cupcakin’ Bake Shop at Colony Square in Midtown and in Buckhead at 2221-B Peachtree Road.



It’s a new month — which means it’s time to stop by Cupcakin’ Bake Shop to find out just how sweet November is going to be!

Cupcakin’ Bake Shop is the creation of Lila Owens, whose home-based cupcake catering business has grown into a delicious empire spanning both coasts. Owens opened the first Cupcakin’ Bake Shop in Berkeley, California back in 2014, and has since expanded to several locations in both California and Atlanta. Locally, you can find Cupcakin’ Bake Shop at Colony Square in Midtown and in Buckhead at 2221-B Peachtree Road.

This morning, we spent a few hours with Lila Owens at the Buckhead location, where we learned more about what the entrepreneur has been cooking up behind the scenes. First up, we had to taste-test the new "Flavors of the Month," which change monthly and reflects the favorite flavors of the season. November and December will both feature holiday-themed exclusives, of course — just as October’s menu boasted specialties like Drunken Pumpkin and Gluten-Free Caramel Apple.

Owens also gave us a look at some of the incredible "cupcake bouquets" that are now available — and, yes, we’re talking about cupcakes that are arranged to resemble beautiful floral bouquets! Cupcakin’ Bake Shop in Buckhead also features a full assortment of cupcake favorites, cookies, and full cakes — all made daily from scratch.

Cupcakin’ Buckhead is located at 2221 Peachtree Road Northeast, Suite B, in Atlanta — and regular hours are 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. (or until everything is sold out!). For more information on the business and its other locations, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning enjoying dessert for breakfast!

