New meal kit service in Atlanta focuses on those in need

A new meal kit delivery service is starting up in Atlanta and one of its main goals is to help provide healthy meals to people who can't afford one.

Inside every delivery box from Platefully, you'll find a variety of delicious meals.

"Our recipes are based on protein like steak, salmon, fish, shrimp, and veggies. We make sauces we roast vegetables," Hossein Yazdi said.

Yazdi is the co-founder of the service and chef behind the meals.

"Everyone should be able to cook quick and healthy food. In each Platefully kit we have a gourmet dinner for you to put together that will be on the table in ten minutes or less," he said.

But the company isn't just focused on making healthy meals, they're trying to make a difference.

"They can pay $0, $5, $10, or more,' Yazdi said.

The meal kits are pay what you can, which means for those in need the meals can be free of charge or just a dollar or two.

"We just ask you to pay what you want. Which means everyone in our service area can get a healthy delicious meal using the freshest ingredients," he said.

The program works with the community's help. Those who can afford to pay more can help offset the costs for those who can't.

Yazdi came up with the idea when he was going through his own difficult time after losing his job at a restaurant at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted to help people who were struggling during this pandemic and as a chef, the best way I knew was to make them dinner," he said.

They have help in their mission including funds from the American Heart Association for their efforts to help address food insecurity in Atlanta.

Yazdi said he's seen the impact these meals have on those in need.

"It was fantastic, we got a lot of messages that touch our heart, people are very happy. Some people couldn't eat healthy food for months, and it was wonderful," he said.

It's a healthy meal and a helping hand.

If you're interested in signing up for Platefully meals or helping their mission, you can visit their website or their GoFundMe.

