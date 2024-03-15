New line of storms bringing rain, strong wind gusts to North Georgia, metro Atlanta

9:15 A.M. | The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Haralson County, west-central Haralson County, southeastern Floyd County, and Polk County until 10 a.m. Officials say the storm is moving east at 40 mph and has winds of up to 60 mph.

Residents of the affected area should move to an interior room on the lower floor of a building.

8 A.M. | A new weather system, stretching across several states, has already brought strong weather to North Georgia, although it remained below severe levels for the time being.

As of 8 a.m. Friday, there have been numerous lightning strikes accompanying the storms and winds estimated about 40 miles an hour in northwest Georgia, just below the threshold for severe thunderstorms. However, in northeastern Alabama, the situation has been more serious, with tornado warnings transitioning to severe thunderstorm warnings extending to the Georgia state line.

Keep up with the latest by downloading the FREE FOX 5 Storm Team app and following @FOX5StormTeam on Twitter

This is a developing weather system. Check back for updates and changes to the forecast as they become available.

Meanwhile, in Metro Atlanta, the scene has been notably different so far. Early Friday morning was "blissfully quiet and warm" at 63 degrees, well above the average high for this time of year. However, the calm won't last, as the storms are expected to impact the metro area over the next several hours.

RADAR AND WEATHER ALERTS

Storms are expected to move from the northwest to the south and east through the early afternoon, leaving scattered rain in their wake for the evening commute. While the northern areas might see less rain later in the day, the entirety of the region won't completely dry out, setting the stage for a potentially cloudy start to Saturday, with improving conditions in the afternoon.

Regarding the weekend forecast, rain is forecasted on Saturday, with some areas receiving rain on Sunday, particularly along the Interstate 20 corridor and southward. However, not all areas would experience rainfall on Sunday, and it isn't expected to be a washout.

Severe weather sweeps Midwest states, apparent tornadoes across Indiana, Ohio leave at least 6 dead

The outlook for the following week indicated dry conditions but with cooler temperatures, particularly on Tuesday, the start of spring, before temperatures rebounded to the upper and low seventies for the second half of the week.