New lawsuit related to Atlanta Public Safety Training Center project

The Atlanta Public Safety Training Center project underway in DeKalb County has been met with a new legal challenge.

This time, some DeKalb County residents are suing the City of Atlanta over the petition to put the project up for a vote.

One issue deals with who can actually collect the 70,000 signatures needed to get the question on the November ballot.

Their lawsuit claims DeKalb residents should be allowed to collect petition signatures because they live within 4 miles of the site.

The group also wants an extension on their Aug. 15 deadline to collect signatures.

The city has a few days to respond to the lawsuit.