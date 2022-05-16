New Grayson grocery store to feature 'Georgia grown' products

article

Shoppers in Gwinnett County will soon have a new place to find "Georgia grown" products.

The Grayson Farmacy had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday and will officially open to the public Saturday morning.

The store will feature fresh produce, meat and other products from local farms and vendors all over the state.

"From this point forward it's going to be home to locally Georgia Grown produce, provisions, proteins and all kinds of crafted items," said Blake Hawkins, owner of Grayson Farmacy. "So, we're thrilled to bring that home to Grayson."

Before opening the store, crews spent a year restoring the old Bank of Grayson building on Grayson Parkway to house it.

Grayson Farmacy, at 412 Grayson Parkway, will be open:

