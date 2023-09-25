New Georgia State Patrol post planned at Governor's Mansion

article

Buckhead will soon be home to a new Georgia State Patrol post.

The over 1700-square-foot facility and garage bay will sit on the grounds of the Governor's Mansion on West Paces Ferry Road.

About 30 troopers will use the post with 12 directly assigned to the facility.

Officials say the new post will allow for increased security for the Atlanta neighborhood and surrounding areas.

The facility was made possible through a $1.3 million addition to the state's 2024 fiscal year budget.

"Keeping Georgians safe will always be my top priority, and I'm thankful for Speaker Burns' leadership and the entire General Assembly for investing in that shared goal," Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. "With this new patrol post, our dedicated State Troopers will have another base of operations as they take the fight directly to criminals, and I look forward to seeing its positive impact on the Buckhead community."

The post was designed by House Walker Architecture. Construction is set to begin in 2024.

After the project is completed, the post will be accessed via Woodhaven Road.