New Georgia program offers more help for first-time homebuyers
ATLANTA - A new state program designed to help more Georgians achieve homeownership goes into effect today, offering expanded down payment assistance and lower interest rates for eligible buyers.
What we know:
The Georgia Dream Peach Advantage Loan Program, administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, provides upfront savings for qualified first-time homebuyers. It includes new down payment assistance options ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent of the loan amount.
In addition, the program offers a zero-percent down payment option paired with a reduced interest rate on the first mortgage—a move intended to make homeownership more accessible amid rising housing costs and high interest rates.
What you can do:
For eligibility requirements and application details, visit the Georgia Department of Community Affairs website.