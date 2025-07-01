New Georgia program offers more help for first-time homebuyers

The Brief New Georgia Dream Peach Advantage program launches July 1 to help first-time homebuyers. Offers 2% to 5% in down payment assistance or a 0% down option with a lower mortgage rate. Administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs; applications available online.



A new state program designed to help more Georgians achieve homeownership goes into effect today, offering expanded down payment assistance and lower interest rates for eligible buyers.

What we know:

The Georgia Dream Peach Advantage Loan Program, administered by the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, provides upfront savings for qualified first-time homebuyers. It includes new down payment assistance options ranging from 2 percent to 5 percent of the loan amount.

In addition, the program offers a zero-percent down payment option paired with a reduced interest rate on the first mortgage—a move intended to make homeownership more accessible amid rising housing costs and high interest rates.

What you can do:

For eligibility requirements and application details, visit the Georgia Department of Community Affairs website.