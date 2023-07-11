Minnesota State Fair unveils new fair foods for 2023: Photos

The Minnesota State Fair released its list of new fair foods that will be available at this year’s Great Minnesota Get-Together.

There are 34 official new foods and seven new food vendors at the 2023 Minnesota State Fair, bringing the total to 500 foods and about 300 different concession locations throughout the fairgrounds.

Here are the new foods:

Al Taco Baba

Traditional hummus, Larissa, barbacoa, corn, queso fresco, chili dust, shatta, crema, cilantro and pita puffs. At Baba’s, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Lee and Randall avenues, just south of Little Farm Hands.

Ba-Sants in Two Varieties – Everything Cream Cheese and Sweet Corn

A buttery, crisp and caramelized pastry – a combination of a bagel and croissant: Everything Cream Cheese Ba-Sant is rolled in poppy seeds, sesame seeds, onion flakes, garlic flakes, black pepper and sea salt with a scallion cream cheese filling; Sweet Corn Ba-Sant is filled with fresh sweet corn custard and garnished with crunchy caramel corn. At French Meadow Bakery & Cafe, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Bacon-Wrapped Waffle Dog

Griddled bacon-wrapped Kramarczuk hot dog served on a Nordic Waffle with cheddar cheese, pickle slices and crispy onions and drizzled with burger sauce. At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section.

Basil Hummus With Spicy Walnut Topping

Holy Land hummus blended with fresh basil and topped with a mix of crushed walnuts, crushed red chili pepper, garlic and olive oil. Served with homemade garlic parmesan chips. (Hummus is vegan and gluten-free; chips are vegetarian-friendly with gluten-free option available.) At Holy Land, located at the International Bazaar, southeast corner.

Bee Sting Sundae

Bridgeman’s vanilla ice cream topped with hot honey, spicy peanuts, whipped cream and a cherry. (Vegetarian, gluten-friendly.) At Bridgeman’s Ice Cream, located on the northeast corner of Judson Avenue and Liggett Street.

Birthday Cake Mini Donuts

Birthday cake-flavored mini donuts coated with vanilla sugar, drizzled with icing, and dusted with sugar crystals and sprinkles. At Mini Donuts & Cheese Curds, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Murphy and Lee avenues.

Cheese Curd Stuffed Pizza Pretzel

Scratch-made jumbo pizza dough pretzel, hand-twisted and stuffed with Ellsworth cheese curds, pepperoni and a Green Mill blend of Italian spices. Brushed with garlic butter and topped with diced pepperoni, herbs and parmesan cheese. Served with Green Mill pizza sauce. At Green Mill, located on the east side of Cooper Street between Randall and Wright avenues, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Cheesecake Curds

Eli’s Cheesecake pieces covered in funnel cake batter, fried and dusted with powdered sugar and salt. Served with strawberry dipping sauce. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney

Blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper. Served with tomato chutney. At Midtown Global Market’s MomoDosa, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 24-29 only).

Cloud Coolers in Three Flavors

Three choices of lemonade served with a cotton candy cloud spun onto the drinking straw: Summer Strawberry – strawberry lemonade topped with strawberry fields cotton candy; Happy Huckleberry – huckleberry lemonade topped with blackberry jam cotton candy; and Flower Power – violet lemonade topped with lavender love cotton candy. At Spinning Wylde, located north of Wright Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, at Family Fair at Baldwin Park.

Crispy Lutefisk Steam Bun

Steamed lotus bun filled with a blend of cabbage, carrots, cilantro and yum yum sauce, plus Olsen Fish Company lutefisk brined in salt water for 12 hours, covered in sweet hoisin sauce, then baked and topped with sesame seeds. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar, north wall.

Crunchy Balboa

Deep-fried tortilla filled with vegan roast beef, bacon and cheese sauce, plus peppers, onions and a hashbrown patty. Served with vegan Follow Your Heart seasoned sour cream. (Vegan.) At The Herbivorous Butcher, located in the Food Building, west section, south wall.

Dill Pickle Cheese Curd Taco

Fried white cheddar cheese curds, sandwich stacker dill pickles, cream cheese, lettuce and raspberry chipotle sauce in a fried flour tortilla. (Vegetarian.) At Richie’s Cheese Curd Tacos, located on the north side of Judson Avenue between Liggett and Clough streets, outside the Sheep & Poultry Barn.

Donut Delights

Mini donuts wrapped in bacon, on-a-stick, then deep-fried, topped with a layer of peanut butter and drizzled with raspberry dessert sauce. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street.

Fried Butternut Squash Ravioli

Deep-fried butternut squash ravioli sprinkled with maple cinnamon sugar. Served with a side of whipped ricotta. (Vegetarian.) At Oodles of Noodles, located in the Food Building, east wall.

Fried Green Tomato Sandwich in Two Varieties – BLT and Vegetarian

Two deep-fried locally grown green tomato slices in a crust of Whole Grain Milling Co. High Lysine Cornmeal, with mustard mayonnaise made with Lost Capital Economics Coarse Spicy Ale Mustard, and local lettuce on a toasted brioche bun from The Good Bread Company. BLT is served with bacon from Pastures a Plenty & Hidden Stream Farm. Vegetarian option is served with locally produced charred sweet corn relish. At Minnesota Farmers Union Coffee Shop, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets.

Fruity Cereal Milk Biscuit

A Betty and Earl’s biscuit made with fruity cereal milk and cereal bits, drizzled with icing flavored with fruity cereal, and topped with more cereal bits. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of Schilling Amphitheater.

Galabao

Traditional Hmong-style steamed bun stuffed with ground pork, egg and spices – a recipe from Chef Yia Vang’s mom. Served with choice of Krunchy Chili Oil, Kua Txob Hot Pepper Sauce or Lemongrass Scallion Dressing. At Union Hmong Kitchen, located at the International Bazaar, south wall, west corner.

Holey Hamloaf Breakfast Sandwich

Hamline Church Dining Hall hamloaf, tangy glaze, caramelized onions and cheese in a sandwich made with fried egg-in-a-hole toast. At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

Hot Honey Cheese Sticks

Fried Halloumi cheese topped with hot honey and honeycomb crunch. (Vegetarian.) At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center.

Irish Butter Ice Cream Over Brown Sugar Cinnamon Toast

Ice cream made with European-style butter served on brown sugar cinnamon toast, drizzled with butter syrup and sprinkled with sea salt flakes. At Blue Moon Dine-In Theater, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Chambers Street.

Italian Duo Dunkers

Two Italian-themed hand pies with seasoned parmesan crusts: one with sausage, pepperoni and mozzarella cheese in a 7 Vines Winery red wine-infused pizza sauce; and one with chicken, mushrooms and spinach in a creamy garlic alfredo sauce. Served with garlic butter dipping sauce. At Sara’s Tipsy Pies, located in the Food Building, northwest wall.

Jam’nades in Two Varieties – Blueberry Mint and Strawberry Jalapeño

Organic lemonade infused with locally made jams in two varieties: Blueberry Mint Jam’nade with a spoonful of blueberry jam and topped with mint sprigs; Strawberry Jalapeño Jam’nade with a spoonful of strawberry jam and jalapeño slices. Served with a boba tea straw. (Vegan, gluten-free.) At Jammy Sammies by BRIM, located at the North End, northwest section, across from the North End Event Center.

"Kind of a Big Dill" Pickle Lemonade

Lemonade mixed with tangy dill pickling spices, craft brewed by Urban Growler and garnished with a crunchy slice of pickle. (Non-alcoholic) At Nordic Waffles, located at West End Market, south section.

Lemonade Sorbet

Lemon sorbet made with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, lemon zest and mint garnish, served in a frozen half-lemon shell. (Vegan, gluten-free.) At Quench’d: Lemonade/Bottled Water, located on the south side of Dan Patch Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Loaded Lobster Fries

Lobster in garlic and herb butter, served on a bed of french fries sprinkled with OLD BAY Seasoning, topped with bacon, drizzled with homemade chipotle mayonnaise, and garnished with green onion and a lemon wedge. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Clough streets.

Maui - Sota Sticky Ribs

Slow-smoked St. Louis-style ribs, caramelized with RC’s Sticky Huli Huli sauce and seasoned with furikake, green onion and cilantro. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of West Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets.

Miami Mango Pickles

Dill pickles infused with Miami mango punch. At Soul Bowl, located in the Food Building, east wall.

MinneCookieDough Pie

Homemade chocolate chip cookie dough in a flaky pie crust dusted with powdered sugar. Served with choice of vanilla or cinnamon ice cream. At Minneapple Pie, located on the south side of Judson Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets.

Paletas in Two Flavors – Dill Pickle Lemonade and Mini Donut

Mexican frozen treats on-a-stick in two flavors made locally by La Michoacana Rose: Dill Pickle Lemonade Paleta is lemon-flavored, water-based and includes dill pickle slices (vegan); Mini Donut Paleta is vanilla ice cream with mini donut bits and a whole cinnamon mini donut inside (vegetarian). At Hamline Church Dining Hall, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Underwood and Cooper streets.

Pickle Fries

Crispy, tangy thin-cut dill pickle fries lightly coated in a cornmeal and seasoned mustard batter. Served with a side of chipotle dipping sauce. At Mike’s Hamburgers, located on the northeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Nelson Street.

Smoked Beef Arepa

Smoked roast beef, avocado puree, fresh tomatoes, red onions and arugula in a baked Venezuelan crispy corn pocket. (Gluten-free) At Midtown Global Market’s Arepa Bar, located in the Taste of the Midtown Global Market booth at the International Bazaar, east wall (Available Aug. 30-Sept. 4 only).

Sota-cuterie Board

Collection of Minnesota-made meats, cheeses, pickles and other charcuterie board favorites – served on an edible herb-crusted cracker "board." At Sabino’s Pizza Pies, located in the Warner Coliseum, north side.

Walleye Fritter Pops

Smoked walleye mixed with a blend of cheeses, dill pickle relish, fresh garlic and spices, rolled in panko breadcrumbs and deep-fried. Served on-a-stick with a side of comeback sauce and a lemon slice. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located on the southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods.

New food vendors for 2023

Afro Deli: Serving Sambusas in three varieties - beef, chicken or veggie, fried triangle-shaped pastries with choice of meat or lentils, mixed with onions, garlic and cilantro, and served with "Basbaas," a spicy Somali dipping sauce made with fresh chili peppers, jalapeños, cilantro, onions and lemon juice; Sweet Plantains, pieces of ripe plantains fried until golden brown (vegetarian); Somali Tea, a fragrant, spiced infusion of tea leaves, cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, ginger and nutmeg, served hot or iced (vegetarian); and fresh mango juice (vegetarian). Located in the Food Building, east wall

Bandstand Concessions: Serving the Bandstand Burger, Brucy Lucy bratwurst, Chicken Press sandwich, Lil Smoky Hot Dog, Pretzel Nugs, Facepunch Pretzels, Deep-Fried Baked Potato, nachos, popcorn, peanuts, assorted candy and a variety of beer, wine, soda, Red Bull drinks, lemonade and bottled water. Located in the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required)

Churros & Aguas Fresca: Serving bags of churros with caramel or fudge sauce; churros filled with strawberry, Nutella® or Bavarian cream; churro sundaes with vanilla bean or cinnamon ice cream; and aguas frescas in watermelon, mango, pineapple and strawberry lime flavors. Located on the northeast corner of Lee Avenue and Underwood Street.

MomoDosa: Serving official new food Chicken Momo With Tomato Chutney (blend of ground chicken, cabbage, onion, ginger and other spices steamed in a dough wrapper and served with tomato chutney). Plus, Masala Dosa (South Indian crepe of rice and lentil batter, ghee, and served with tomato chutney and coconut chutney); Veggie Pakora (shredded cabbage and onions dipped in chickpea batter, fried and served with mint and cilantro chutney and tamarind chutney, vegan and gluten-free); and Mango Lassi (smoothie made with mangoes, yoghurt, powdered cardamom and cloves).

Peachey's Baking Company: Serving Amish doughnuts made on-site using traditional Amish recipes, topped with vanilla glaze and served warm; Peanut Butter Cream Doughnut, an over-sized Amish doughnut topped with housemade vanilla custard, peanut butter crumbles and whipped cream; and Southern Sweet Tea, a fresh-brewed tea sweetened with cane sugar. Located on the north side of Randall Avenue between Cooper and Cosgrove streets, in front of the Progress Center.

Tasti Whip : Serving Dole Soft Serve in pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon flavors; Dole Floats with pineapple, mango, strawberry and lemon-flavored Dole Whip in pineapple juice; Dole pineapple juice; and bottled water. Located on the northwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Underwood Street.

Wow Fudge: Serving more than 70 varieties of gourmet, handcrafted, old-fashioned copper kettle fudge, including new custom Minnesota State Fair flavors – Strawberry Rhubarb, Blueberry Cheesecake and St. Paul Pickle. Located in the Creative Activities Annex, south wall.