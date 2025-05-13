New Flint River record with 52.2-pound gulf striped bass catch

article

A southwest Georgia angler has set a new striped bass record for the Flint River, according to the state Department of Natural Resources.

What we know:

Travis Harrell landed a 52.2-pound Gulf striped bass below the Georgia Power dam in Albany in March, the Wildlife Resources Division announced. His catch is now recognized as the Flint River record by Georgia Outdoor News magazine.

Dig deeper:

Unlike their Atlantic counterparts, Gulf striped bass are genetically distinct and rely on the Flint River’s cooler spring-fed waters to survive. Wildlife officials note water temperatures above 80 degrees can be fatal to the species, making Harrell’s catch especially significant given the environmental challenges.

What you can do:

Anglers interested in earning recognition for their catches can visit the Georgia Angler Award program at georgiawildlife.com/fishing/anglerawards.