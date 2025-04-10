New Fayetteville historical marker honors UBAS for work with Black community

article

A new historical marker honoring the legacy of the Union Benevolent Aid Society (UBAS) was unveiled on April 9 in Fayetteville, thanks to a partnership between the Georgia Historical Society and the Fayette County Historical Society.

What we know:

Founded in 1884 by formerly enslaved men in Fayette County, UBAS played a vital role in Georgia's Black communities for over a century. The organization helped establish cemeteries for African Americans, provided burial and medical aid, and offered a support network during the Reconstruction and Jim Crow eras.

UBAS grew rapidly, eventually boasting over 500 lodges statewide by the mid-20th century. Its first chapter was located on Church Street in Fayetteville, near the original UBAS cemetery, which later became part of the Fayetteville Cemetery.

What they're saying:

"The Union Benevolent Aid Society provided communal engagement, leadership opportunities, hope, and resilience from Reconstruction through the Jim Crow era for over 100 years," said Merryll S. Penson, Retired Executive Director, Library Services, University System of Georgia, and FCHS member.