New E-911 call center approved by City of Roswell

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 17, 2025 6:22am EDT
Roswell
Courtesy City of Roswell

The Brief

    • Roswell approved a $4.69 million construction contract for a new 911 call center.
    • The facility on Alpharetta Highway will replace the existing Hill Street location.
    • Construction is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.

ROSWELL, Ga. - The City of Roswell has approved a construction contract for a new E-911 call center on Alpharetta Highway. 

What we know:

The modern facility will replace the city’s current 911 center on Hill Street and serve as a critical hub for emergency communications.

City officials said the new center will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to improve response times and ensure residents are quickly connected with first responders. 

What's next:

The total construction budget for the project is $4.69 million, and completion is expected by March 31 of next year.

The Source

  • Information provided by City of Roswell. 

RoswellNews