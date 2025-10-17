New E-911 call center approved by City of Roswell
ROSWELL, Ga. - The City of Roswell has approved a construction contract for a new E-911 call center on Alpharetta Highway.
What we know:
The modern facility will replace the city’s current 911 center on Hill Street and serve as a critical hub for emergency communications.
City officials said the new center will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to improve response times and ensure residents are quickly connected with first responders.
What's next:
The total construction budget for the project is $4.69 million, and completion is expected by March 31 of next year.