New E-911 call center approved by City of Roswell

The Brief Roswell approved a $4.69 million construction contract for a new 911 call center. The facility on Alpharetta Highway will replace the existing Hill Street location. Construction is expected to be completed by March 31 next year.



The City of Roswell has approved a construction contract for a new E-911 call center on Alpharetta Highway.

What we know:

The modern facility will replace the city’s current 911 center on Hill Street and serve as a critical hub for emergency communications.

City officials said the new center will feature state-of-the-art infrastructure designed to improve response times and ensure residents are quickly connected with first responders.

What's next:

The total construction budget for the project is $4.69 million, and completion is expected by March 31 of next year.