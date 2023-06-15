New Chick-fil-A location opens for business on Ponce de Leon Avenue

article

Got a craving for chicken nuggets? Atlanta's newest Chick-fil-A is now open for business.

The fast-food restaurant's long-awaited location at the intersection of Ponce de Leon and Boulevard has opened its doors for the first time Thursday.

Hungry customers will be able to visit the Old Fourth Ward restaurant to grab a classic sandwich and sweet lemonade from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day but Sunday, when the chain is famously closed.

The company estimates the dual-lane drive-thru and in-store service will bring around 115 jobs to the community.

As a celebration of the new location, Chick-fil-A plans to $25,000 to Feeding America to help the metro Atlanta area fight hunger.

The restaurant is also honoring 100 local heroes in the area by giving them free Chick-fil-A entrees for an entire year.

"We feel really blessed to have the chance to create new opportunities for people in Atlanta, especially in such a central location as our restaurant," said Jamerian Myles, the operator of the location. "We are so passionate about helping young people grow, and I cannot wait to serve as a mentor to those people. I am excited to be providing jobs—and a place where everyone can come and share a meal together—to our community."

Myles, who has worked for the company since he was 16 years old, says the location is ready to take on all the demand for chicken that the area has to offer.

The Ponce de Leon spot also plans to participate in the company's Shared Table initiative, which redirects extra food to places where it's needed like local soup kitchens, shelters, and food banks.

This is the newest of the over 180-plus Chick-fil-A locations in the metro Atlanta area and comes a little less than a month after the chain closed its first-ever restaurant after over 50 years in business.