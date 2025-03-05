New charges for man cited for animal cruelty in Coweta County

The Brief John Palm was issued citations for misdemeanor animal cruelty by Fulton County Animal Control last month. John and Paul Palm are out on bond for felony animal cruelty in a hoarding case, said to be the worst in recent memory. Coweta County District Attorney Herb Cranford is investigating whether the new charges violate John Palm’s bond conditions.



FOX 5 News has learned that the man at the center of a big animal cruelty case in Coweta County has been cited for similar crimes again.

This time the charges were filed in Fulton County, and he was forced to surrender more dogs.

SEE ALSO: Shocking Coweta County animal hoarding case: Over 150 dogs rescued

John Palm arrested

What we know:

Fulton County Animal Control says it has seized two dogs and issued animal cruelty citations to 68-year-old John Palm. Authorities say the dogs were left in Palm’s car in a Buckhead parking garage. They had food and water, but they had been there for hours while he was at work. An animal control officer reported that there was no airflow in the vehicle.

‘Horrific’ conditions in animal hoarding case

Dig deeper:

Palm was already facing felony animal cruelty charges in what has been described as one of the worst hoarding cases in Coweta County. Animal control seized more than 150 dogs. John and Paula Palm were both charged and released on bond. Authorities say the Palms were living in their car with a dog, and they found dozens of dogs in other vehicles and an outside pen. They reported that the floor of the home was covered in several inches of feces; some of the dogs were dead, and others were too ill to save. Palm’s previous dogs are up for adoption.

What happened to the dogs?

Local perspective:

All the dogs seized were sent to North Georgia rescue groups, such as the Royal Animal Refuge in Fayette County. Coweta District Attorney Herb Cranford tells FOX 5 that his office is investigating whether these recent charges in Buckhead will affect Palm’s bond, as well as his case there.

Bond violation?

What's next:

The DA and Coweta Animal Control did not know whether a judge had forbidden Palm and his wife from having dogs as a condition of his bond.