New CDC COVID-19 vaccine guidance: Georgia physicians respond

The Brief The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices no longer recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive updated booster shots. The committee also recommends separating doses of the chickenpox vaccine from the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, rather than giving them together in the traditional MMRV shot. Dr. Lynette Wilson-Phillips says it is important for families to work with their primary care doctors when making decisions about vaccinations.



Georgia medical professionals are weighing in after the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) voted to change its COVID-19 vaccine guidance.

What we know:

The panel no longer recommends that everyone 6 months and older receive updated booster shots. Instead, the committee says the decision should be left up to "individual decision-making" between patients and their healthcare providers.

The shift comes after weeks of confusion in Georgia over access to the shots. The state Department of Public Health had stopped offering COVID-19 boosters, while major pharmacy chains like Walgreens and CVS only administered them to people with a prescription.

What they're saying:

Dr. Lynette Wilson-Phillips, chief medical officer of Kid’s Doc on Wheels — a nonprofit that provides mobile pediatric care — said the new guidance is consistent with how she already works with families.

"I do believe it [is] based on the general health of the child, and my goal is to serve as a partner with the family to determine and to assist them with making that decision," Wilson-Phillips said.

In a split vote, ACIP also rejected a proposal that would have required a prescription to receive the COVID-19 booster. Wilson-Phillips supported that outcome.

"Yes I do. I think we need to minimize the barriers to access," she said.

The committee did recommend separating doses of the chickenpox vaccine from the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine, rather than giving them together in the traditional MMRV shot. Officials cited a rare increase in febrile seizures when the vaccines are combined.

But Wilson-Phillips said she has not seen that issue in nearly three decades of practice.

"So I don’t really see where there’s indication for us to change the methods and how we’re giving combination vaccines," she said, adding that she still recommends the combined shot.

She also emphasized that amid shifting public health guidelines, parents should continue relying on their family doctors.

"They are the best educated and knowledgeable of what is recommended and what is safe for your child," Wilson-Phillips said.

What we don't know:

There has been no response yet from the Georgia Department of Public Health on whether it will resume offering updated COVID-19 boosters at its clinics in light of the new recommendations.