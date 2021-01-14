New C.D.C. report highlight Georgia's COVID-19 impact

A new Centers for Disease Control report brings bad news about COVID-19's impact on Georgia and the Atlanta metro area.

The Community Profile Report takes a look at how the disease is wreaking havoc on the country, each state, and especially hard-hit communities. Case data in the report runs from January 5th through the 11th, with positivity rates going from the 3rd to the 9th.

Georgia comes out in the red in all three categories; cases, positivity rates, and hospitalizations. The state is 5th in total cases, with more than 68,000 newly reported cases in a week, which works out to 8th in cases per 100,000 people.

Georgia's positivity rate was tied for 5th at 19.7%.

Health experts want to see that number below 5%. The state was 5th in COVID-19 hospitalization at 55,000 and number one in COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100 beds.

Locally, Atlanta was the only major metro area listed in four different categories; high covid burden, increasing covid burden, high COVID-19 hospitalizations, high COVID-19 ICU bed use. Atlanta had more than 37,000 new COVID-19 cases, thats up 19% from the week before. The metro area's positivity rate stood at 18.4% and almost 2,600 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, 625 of them being treated in the ICU.

Advertisement

Other Georgia communities mentioned in the report as struggling with covid include; Augusta, Columbus, Gainesville, Dalton, Rome, Athens, LaGrange, and Warner Robbins.

To view the full report, click here.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.