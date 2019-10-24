New body cam video, details released after one of Pennsylvania's 'Most Wanted' fugitives arrested in Georgia

New body camera video and new disturbing details about a wanted Pennsylvania man arrested in Kennesaw this week.

Officers found Darnell Penn Tuesday after realizing he was wanted for more than a dozen charges in Pennsylvania.

Penn had been on the Most Wanted List in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, just outside Philadelphia, after failing to appear in court on kidnapping and rape charges. But that's not all. Sex assault, sex abuse of children, and corruption of a minor are just a few of the 16 charges Penn will be facing when he’s returned back to Pennsylvania.

Kennesaw police officers found him at the Bridges of Kennesaw Apartments on Jiles Road. But officers said they initially believed the man wanted for serious crimes was actually a victim in a different investigation.

Officer Scott Luther said a wrong name and date of birth threw a red flag for officers. When they figured out his real name, police realized Penn was a wanted man.

After briefly locking himself inside the apartment, along with three others, authorities said he surrendered without further incident.

Detective Sergeant Tom Longo in Pennsylvania said Penn went to all his preliminary hearings but when he was granted a $100,000 bond, posted by a bail bondsman, he disappeared back in May.

Kennesaw police aren't sure why he came to Georgia having no family and no direct ties.

Detective Longo had this to say about the arrest:

"We're ecstatic that this predator is off the streets and we are anxiously awaiting his return to Montgomery County, Pennsylvania so his victims can receive some form of justice for his incorrigible acts."

Penn was booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Center where he is awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania.

