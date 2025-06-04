New annual college football series coming to Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta

article

The Brief AMB Sports and Entertainment has launched the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, a new annual college football series at Mercedes-Benz Stadium featuring top programs and rivalries. The series will debut this fall with Georgia Tech hosting Georgia, with the Georgia vs. Florida game joining the lineup in 2026. Invesco QQQ, the official ETF of the NCAA and based in Atlanta, will serve as the title sponsor, highlighting a partnership focused on innovation and excellence.



AMB Sports and Entertainment has announced the launch of the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic, a new college football series set to feature powerhouse programs and historic rivalries at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

What we know:

The series will kick off this fall with Georgia Tech hosting rival Georgia in the inaugural matchup. Looking ahead, the annual Georgia vs. Florida game will join the lineup in 2026. Organizers say the event will become an annual tradition, bringing marquee college football matchups to Atlanta’s premier venue and providing a major platform for student-athletes.

What they're saying:

"Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium have long been recognized as a premier destination for college football, and the Invesco QQQ Atlanta Gridiron Classic is the latest opportunity for us to continue to build on our legacy of hosting world-class events," said Doug Roberts, Vice President of Stadium Events and Premium Sales for AMB Sports and Entertainment.

Invesco QQQ, headquartered in Atlanta and the official ETF of the NCAA, will serve as the title sponsor. "This series reflects Invesco QQQ’s commitment to innovation and excellence, which are values that resonate both on the field and in the work we do every day," said Brian Hartigan, Invesco’s Global Head of ETFs & Index Investments.

What's next:

Tickets for the inaugural game are currently available to Georgia Tech football season ticket holders and will soon be offered to Atlanta Falcons PSL holders and UGA football season ticket members as part of their road game allotments.