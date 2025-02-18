New Andrew Young exhibit opens in Lawrenceville

The Brief Celebrating a Legacy: The Many Lives of Andrew Young exhibit at the Lawrenceville Arts Center honors his pivotal role in civil rights, politics, and diplomacy . Historic Achievements: Young was the first African American U.S. ambassador to the U.N. , a U.S. congressman , and mayor of Atlanta , shaping both local and global history. Interactive Experience: A fireside chat with Andrew Young explored his civil rights impact , political career , and global influence , offering insights into his lasting contributions.



A new exhibit at the Lawrenceville Arts Center is celebrating the life and legacy of Ambassador Andrew Young, one of America’s most influential civil rights leaders and public servants.

Titled The Many Lives of Andrew Young, the exhibit offers an in-depth look at his historic contributions to politics, diplomacy, and social justice. Young made history in 1977 as the first African American U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. He later served as a U.S. congressman and mayor of Atlanta, championing civil rights and economic development throughout his career.

The exhibit, which runs through March 31, is part of Black History Month celebrations in Metro Atlanta. In addition to the display, the City of Lawrenceville and Aurora Theatre hosted a special event featuring a fireside chat with Andrew Young, where he reflected on his impact on the civil rights movement, American politics, and international diplomacy.

Young’s lifelong commitment to equity and justice continues to inspire new generations, and the exhibit provides a unique opportunity for visitors to explore his enduring influence.