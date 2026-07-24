New AARP poll: Older voters hold the key to Georgia's top 2026 races

The Brief A new AARP poll shows Democrats lead overall in key statewide races, but voters aged 50 and older consistently favor Republican candidates. Incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff leads overall by 9 points (52% to 43%), but Republican Mike Collins holds an 8-point lead among 50+ voters (53% to 45%). Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms holds a statewide lead (48% to 42%), while Republican Rick Jackson commands the 50+ demographic (55% to 42%).



With the 2026 midterm elections fast approaching, fresh polling data offers a detailed look at where major statewide contests stand—and highlights a significant generational divide among Peach State voters.

What we know:

A new poll from AARP highlights a sharp divide in Georgia, showing that voters 50 and older could hold the key to winning the state's most competitive races. Incumbent U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff was on the campaign trail in Atlanta Friday as the survey provided fresh insight into the 2026 midterm dynamics.

Georgia's Senate Race:

Among all likely voters, Jon Ossoff is leading with 52% over Mike Collin’s 43%. Among voters 50 and older, Collins leads with 53% over Ossoff’s 45%.

In the Senate race, Ossoff holds a statewide lead over Republican Congressman Mike Collins. However, the numbers flip when focusing on older residents, with Collins pulling ahead among voters 50 and older.

Democratic strategist Tharon Johnson points out that this age bracket remains crucial for both parties.

"I think the more seasoned voters in our state will be very important on the election outcome for all candidates," Johnson said.

Johnson added that successful campaigns must balance appealing to older residents while keeping younger voters engaged:

"I think the candidates are going to spend an enormous amount of money courting older voters, as I like to call them, seasoned voters, but also getting out the young vote."

Georgia's Governor Race:

Among all likely voters, Keish Lance Bottoms leads with 48% over Rick Jackson’s 42%. Among voters 50 and older, Bottoms trails with 42% over Jackson’s 55%.

It is a similar story in the governor’s race between Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms and Republican Rick Jackson. Statewide, Bottoms leads Jackson, but Jackson maintains a double-digit advantage among the 50-plus demographic.

Republican strategist Brian Robinson notes that higher turnout rates among older citizens give conservatives a notable edge.

"The AARP poll really digs in and gives some real insight to voters—that the most likely voters, those 50 and above, and then even more likely, the 65 and above, are supporting Republicans more than the broader electorate is," Robinson said.

Robinson emphasized how that high turnout directly impacts GOP candidates on the ballot:

"So, the ones most likely to vote have given better numbers to Rick Jackson, Mike Collins, and other Republicans."

What's next:

With issues like Social Security, healthcare, and rising prices top of mind, both political parties know that winning over Georgia's most reliable voting bloc could make all the difference this November.

As campaigns ramp up advertising and grassroots outreach across the state, both sides will focus heavily on turning out their bases while competing for swing voters in key suburban and rural counties.