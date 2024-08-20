Netflix's 'Love Is Blind' casting Atlanta singles for new season

The popular Netflix dating show "Love Is Blind" is casting Atlanta singles who are looking for love.

The show gives contestants a chance to fall in love and get engaged without ever seeing what their significant other looks like.

After seeing each other for the first time, the couples that make it through the first round head on a vacation and then go back to their city to see what living with each other is really like.

The couples that make it to the end of the season then must face a choice when they head to the altar.

The show's production company, Kinetic Content, announced on Instagram that they were looking for 15 men and 15 women in Atlanta, the New England area, Columbus, Ohio, and Miami.

Applicants must be at least 21 years old, be single, and have a government-issued passport.

The in-depth application includes questions about smoking, alcohol, relationship role models, and more.

This is not the first time the show has headed to the Peach State. The first season was also set in Georgia and ended with two marriages.

The seventh season of the show is set to take place in Washington, D.C. The premiere date has not been announced.

You can apply to the show here.