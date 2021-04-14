Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Clay County
8
Tornado Warning
from SAT 7:02 PM EDT until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 5:52 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Bartow County, Carroll County, Cherokee County, Clayton County, Cobb County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Forsyth County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Spalding County, Upson County, Rockdale County, Butts County, Newton County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Meriwether County, Lamar County, Heard County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from SAT 4:00 PM EDT until SAT 10:00 PM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from SAT 7:05 PM EDT until SAT 7:45 PM EDT, Clay County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Forsyth County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:30 PM EDT, Walker County, Chattooga County, Paulding County, Haralson County, Carroll County
Significant Weather Advisory
until SAT 7:15 PM EDT, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Jackson County, Madison County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Clarke County, Oglethorpe County

Neighbors grab burglary suspect who attacked Winter Haven homeowner, hold him down until police arrive

By Fox 13 News staff
Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Neighbors help arrest burglary suspect

Aaron Mesmer reports.

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Neighbors rushed to help a Winter Haven homeowner who had been attacked by an alleged burglar, holding down the suspect until police arrived.

Winter Haven police said the homeowner was inside his house on Palm Lane around 5:15 p.m. on Tuesday. That's when investigators said 26-year-old Dominique Rashad Rogers walked into the home uninvited and immediately attacked the homeowner, grabbing him by the torso.

As the two struggled and fell on the floor, another person inside the home ran to a neighbor's house, frantically yelling for help.

RELATED: Hit-and-run driver's sentence includes 50 hours of service at trauma hospital

While the neighbor called 911, the homeowner managed to break free from Rogers and went to grab his gun.

Rogers ran outside the house, where neighbors grabbed the suspect and held him down until officers arrived.

The homeowner suffered minor injuries and was treated by paramedics on scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Police arrested Rogers and charged him with two felonies: burglary with battery, and burglary of an occupied structure.