Delivery driver arrested after pointing laser-sighted gun at Brookhaven restaurant over slow service

A 36-year-old food delivery driver is accused of pointing a gun at the front of a restaurant after becoming angered over slow service.

What we know:

Maze Timothy Coburn was arrested on Feb. 24. He was booked into the DeKalb County Jail on four counts of aggravated assault and cruelty to children in the third degree.

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, Coburn became upset inside a restaurant located at 2168 Briarcliff Rd. around 7:20 p.m. on Feb. 20. After causing a disturbance inside over an order not being ready, investigators said Coburn returned to the parking lot armed with a handgun equipped with a green laser sight and pointed it at the glass. Inside the restaurant were diners, including at least one child.

He did not fire but fled in a silver Ford Mustang.

Detectives were able to link Coburn to the incident and arrested him four days later with the assistance of Gwinnett County Police near Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and Interstate 285.

What they're saying:

"Pointing a firearm at a business where families are present is reckless and unacceptable," said Chief Brandon Gurley. "We will continue to act swiftly to protect our community and hold offenders accountable."

Dig deeper:

According to DeKalb County Jail records, Coburn has been arrested at least three other times in the last five years, including aggravated assault with a weapon in July 2021, battery in April 2024, and an out-of-county warrant in December 2024. Court records indicate he took a plea deal for simple battery on the April 2024 incident where he was ordered by the judge to complete 12 anger management classes.

What we don't know:

It was not known if Coburn was driving for a specific delivery app.

Officials have not confirmed if the handgun used in the incident was legally owned or if it was recovered during the arrest.

What's next:

He remained in the DeKalb County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

No word on his next court appearance.