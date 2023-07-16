Neighbor saves Alpharetta home by spotting fire in chimney chase

article

The keen eye of a neighbor helped save a house from burning down in Alpharetta Saturday night.

Officials say at around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to a call about a house fire on Dodd Lane.

The homeowners were alerted to the fire by a neighbor who noticed smoke coming from the home's chimney and roof.

Crews quickly found the fire in the home's chimney chase and worked to put the blaze out. Thankfully, the fire was able to be contained to a small area of the home.

No one was injured in the fire, officials say.