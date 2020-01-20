Neighbor hears shots outside home, finds victim in front yard

A person was shot and killed in north Macon Monday night, authorities said.

The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of a home in Oak Hill Court.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, a neighbor heard several shots fired outside of his home. When he walked outside, authorities said he found a male victim laying on the front lawn with gun shot wounds.



The victim, who was not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

