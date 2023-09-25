Top metro Atlanta haunt unveils new scares for the season

Here’s a little "monstrous math" for you: what do you get when you start with two haunts, add in five escape rooms, and then throw in one spine-tingling monster museum? You don’t need a calculator to solve this one, all you need is a trip to Stone Mountain’s NETHERWORLD Haunted House!

NETHERWORLD’s haunt season officially launched this weekend and runs on select dates through Nov. 11 — continuing a terrifying tradition that began back in 1997. Regularly listed as one of the top haunts in the world, NETHERWORLD is actually several spine-tingling attractions in one: there are two seasonal walk-through haunts, five pulse-pounding escape rooms (which are open year-round), and a "museum" of creepy creatures — all housed within NETHERWORLD’s sprawling 10 acres in Stone Mountain.

Now…let’s get down to disturbing details. This year’s walk-through haunt themes are "Primordial" — which features a battle involving the forces of nature! — and "Cryptid Chaos," which puts visitors face-to-face with legendary creatures including the Jersey Devil, Mothman, and the Chupacabra. Meanwhile, Escape the NETHERWORLD just launched its latest escape room, called "Alien Terror: The Doom of the Dark Horizon," which challenges space travelers to search for dark matter while trying not to fall prey to … well … let’s just say some not-so-friendly extra-terrestrials.

Of course, we tried it all out on Good Day Atlanta this morning — click the video player in this article to see more…if you dare! NETHERWORLD Haunted House is located at 1313 Netherworld Way in Stone Mountain — click here for more information on dates, times, and admission.