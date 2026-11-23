The Brief Georgia airports are set to receive nearly $50 million in federal funding for major runway and taxiway infrastructure upgrades. Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport secures the largest share at over $30 million, while Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport receives more than $12 million. Regional airports in Fitzgerald, Waycross, and Harris County will also get millions to rehabilitate aging runways and improve safety.



Georgia airports are getting a nearly $50 million federal boost to reconstruct aging runways and expand airfield access across the state, U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and the Rev. Raphael Warnock announced Monday.

The grants come through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Grant program, funded by the bipartisan government funding package signed into law Feb. 3.

Atlanta and Savannah airport upgrades

What we know:

Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport is receiving $30,666,909 to reconstruct 11,600 feet of Runway 9L/27R, which has reached the end of its useful life, according to the senators' release. This specific grant covers phase 1 of the project, spanning 3,700 feet.

Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport is receiving two separate grants totaling over $12 million. One grant provides $5,132,908 to reconstruct 1,300 feet of aging Taxiway F pavement, while a second $7 million grant will build a new 1,800-foot North Bypass Taxilane to bring airfield access into conformity with current standards.

Regional Georgia airport funding

By the numbers:

Three regional facilities are also receiving grants to fund the final construction phases of their runway rehabilitation projects, which aim to maintain structural integrity and minimize foreign object debris:

Fitzgerald Municipal Airport (8th Congressional District): $2,041,401 to rehabilitate 5,000 feet of Runway 2/20.

Waycross-Ware County Airport (1st Congressional District): $1,588,358 to rehabilitate 5,992 feet of Runway 1/19.

Harris County Airport (3rd Congressional District): $1,429,841 to rehabilitate 5,002 feet of Runway 9/27.

Construction timelines and details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed exact start dates for construction or how long the runway and taxiway projects will disrupt airport operations. The announcement also did not specify when future phases of the Hartsfield–Jackson runway reconstruction will be funded.

Lawmakers react to aviation investment

What they're saying:

"Georgia’s airports are a key driver of job creation and economic competitiveness. That’s why Senator Reverend Warnock and I are pleased to deliver this Federal funding to help maintain our airports, and we will continue to deliver long-overdue upgrades to Georgia’s infrastructure for years to come," Sen. Ossoff said.

"Georgia is one of the most important aviation states in the country, and investing in our airports is critical to making travel safer, easier, and more efficient for Georgians and visitors to our state," said Sen. Warnock. "I’m proud to work alongside Senator Ossoff to secure the federal resources our airports need to continue serving our communities and supporting our state’s growing economy."

Previous Georgia airport grants

The backstory:

Monday's announcement follows several other major federal aviation investments secured by Sens. Ossoff and Warnock through the bipartisan infrastructure law. In October, the lawmakers delivered more than $4 million to upgrade and maintain Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport.

In May, the senators delivered $10 million through the FAA's Airport Terminal Program to Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport, alongside $28 million secured with Rep. Nikema Williams for Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Those grants followed more than $13 million delivered in 2025 to upgrade Georgia’s regional airports.