Nearly $300 in meat and fireworks stolen from Ellenwood Ingles

For many, summer means grilling out and enjoying fireworks, but one man attempted to obtain some of those summer supplies by using a five-finger discount for nearly $300 worth of items.

It happened just before 9 a.m. at the Ingles supermarket located at 100 Fairview Road in Ellenwood.

Surveillance cameras caught the man as he selected two packs of ribs, four packs of steaks, and seven packs of fireworks. He placed these items in a shopping cart, bypassed all the points of sale, and left the store without paying.

Police say the total value of the stolen goods was $290.49.

He was last seen exiting the parking lot in an older model black Dodge Charger, possibly a 2012 model.

Investigators are hopeful that the man’s distinctive pink and black Nike outfit will help someone recognize him and provide a tip regarding his identity. The authorities want to swap his current outfit for a jail jumpsuit.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man’s identity is urged to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278 or the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121. Texting tips, photos, and videos can also be sent to 770-220-7009.