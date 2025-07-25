Nearly $15K in vintage jewelry nabbed from Alpharetta antiques store

The Brief Two men stole nearly $15,000 in vintage jewelry from Queen of Hearts Antiques & Interiors in Alpharetta during a daytime heist caught on surveillance video. The suspects spent 45 minutes selecting high-end pieces, claimed they would pay in cash later, and discreetly pocketed a bag of gold jewelry, leaving a resealed paper bag to create the illusion nothing was missing. Police are seeking public assistance to identify the suspects, as surveillance footage is available but no getaway vehicle description.



Police are searching for two men accused of stealing nearly $15,000 in vintage jewelry from an Alpharetta antique store during a bold daytime theft caught on surveillance video.

The incident happened at the Queen of Hearts Antiques & Interiors, where longtime jewelry vendor Rollins Snider has been selling high-end pieces for seven years.

What they're saying:

"I hate people that bring about injustice to other people, undeserved, and people that steal," Snider said.

Snider told police the two men spent about 45 minutes inside the store selecting pieces they claimed were gifts for an upcoming baby shower.

"They chose about 17 to 19 items of my top stuff, 18 carat, 22 carat, etc., and a few pieces of sterling," he said.

The men said they wanted to pay in cash and would return later to complete the purchase. Snider believed he had secured the jewelry in a stapled paper bag to be held for pickup. But when the men didn’t return the next day, he checked the bag and made a sickening discovery.

"I wanted to throw up because it's over $14,000," Snider said. "It takes me a while to make that kind of profit."

Surveillance footage showed one of the suspects discreetly pocketing a small black velvet bag of gold jewelry before resealing the paper bag with the remaining items, creating the illusion that nothing was missing.

"He stuck it in his pocket, stapled what was left, so we would think that everything was like it should be," Snider said. "I went and opened the paper bag, and the black velvet bag wasn't there."

Police now have the surveillance video but no description of a getaway vehicle. Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects.

"They're arrogant. They think they can get away with it, which they did," Snider said. "They're just scum of the earth. And so I hope and pray that they get caught and penalized to the furthest extent of the law."

What you can do:

Anyone who recognizes the men or has information is urged to contact Alpharetta police.