Secuirty guard fires shots at 2 car passengers after woman pulls gun on ex-boyfriend, police say

Atlanta police are investigating a double shooting that happened Saturday afternoon near Druid Hills and Atkins Park

Officers said they were called about 2:30 p.m. to 1214 Moreland Ave.nue NE. When they arrived at a business, down the road from Freedom Park, they said they found a man and a woman who had been shot.

According to investigators, the woman came to a business in the area and got into an argument with an ex-boyfriend. They said the woman got into a vehicle and while leaving, pointed a pistol at the ex-boyfriend.

A security guard in the area saw her point the gun and fired several shots at the vehicle, police said, striking two other people in the car.

The shooting is still under investigation. Police said charges are pending.