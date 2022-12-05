Expand / Collapse search

Police searching for two suspects in northeast Atlanta car break-in

Investigators are looking for two suspects in connection to an Atlanta vehicle break-in (Credit: Atlanta Police Department) (Supplied)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police and investigators are looking for two male suspects involved in a car break-in on Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

The victim realized their vehicle had been broken into when the credit/debit card they left in it had been used fraudulently. The police were called on Nov. 19.

Police believe the two individuals responsible for the theft are seen in the above photos.

If you recognize the pair or have any information regarding this case, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.