Police searching for two suspects in northeast Atlanta car break-in

Atlanta police and investigators are looking for two male suspects involved in a car break-in on Ponce De Leon Avenue in northeast Atlanta.

The victim realized their vehicle had been broken into when the credit/debit card they left in it had been used fraudulently. The police were called on Nov. 19.

Police believe the two individuals responsible for the theft are seen in the above photos.

If you recognize the pair or have any information regarding this case, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.