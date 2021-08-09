Navy Seals swim Hudson River in 9/11 tribute

As the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks approaches, about 200 Navy Seals and veterans swam half a mile in the Hudson River as a tribute.

They stopped along the way to complete 22 push-ups and 22 sit-ups, significant because of the average number of veterans who take their own lives each day.

According to the event site, SEALs were scheduled to "make stops at the Statue of Liberty and Ellis Island before arriving in Battery Park."

FOX News contributed to this report.

