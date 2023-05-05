National Nurses Week 2023: Freebies and deals

article

May 6 marks the beginning of National Nurses Week and what better way to show appreciation to the people who care for the most vulnerable than with freebies and deals?

National Nurses Week recognizes nurses across the country for their service and dedication to helping patients.

The week usually ends on May 12 which is also Florence Nightingale’s birthday, according to the American Nurses Association website.

But before it ends, be sure to share this guide with your favorite nurse so they can take advantage of these free offers and discounts to thank them for their hard work.

FILE - Nurses in the accident and emergency department. (Christopher Furlong/Getty Images) Expand

Bayada: Enter for a chance to win a free $7,000 room makeover.

Calvin Klein: Get an extra 20% off your next purchase on the Calvin Klein website.

Chipotle: Enter for a chance to win a free burrito care package for an entire team.

Firehouse Subs: On May 6 or May 7, America's nurses can enjoy a free medium sub with the purchase of an additional medium or large sub, chips and a drink with proof of employment.

Home Chef: Get 50% off your first subscription box and then 10% off all additional boxes.

Kind: Kind is offering 15% off their products.

Outback Steakhouse: Treat yourself to a steak and blooming onion at Outback Steakhouse and get 10% off with the Heroes discount.

Texas De Brazil: Get 15% off with Texas De Brazil's Heroes discount.

Thrive Market: Thrive Market is offering a free membership for all nurses.

Adidas: Get 30% off online and in-store or get 20% off at an Adidas outlet store.

Asics: Asics if offering 40% off any full-price item online.

Brooklyn Bedding: Brooklyn Bedding is offering nurses a 25% to all purchases, both online and in-store.

Carhartt: Get a 15% discount on apparel and accessories.

Lenovo: Nurses can enjoy an extra 5% off Lenovo products sitewide.

L.L.Bean: Get 10% off your L.L.Bean purchase.

Lululemon: Get 15% off next time you get something from Lululemon.

Madewell: Get 15% online and in-stores.

Nike: Get 10% off your next Nike purchase.

Overstock: Overstock is offering a free one-year membership to all nurses.

Purple: All health care professionals get 10% off at Purple.

Ray Ban: Get 15% off your next pair of sunglasses.

Ring: Ring is offering 20% off for nurses on select items on Ring.com.

Rothy’s: Rothy’s is offering 20% discounts for nurses.

Stanley: Get 20% off your next Stanley cup.

Under Armour: Get a 20% off discount on your next Under Armour purchase.

Vineyard Vines: All nurses can enjoy 15% off their next purchase.

Yeti: Yeti is offering 20% off for all nurses.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.