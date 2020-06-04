National Doughnut Day 2020: Where to get free doughnuts

If you go nuts for doughnuts, there’s a “hole” lot to love about National Doughnut Day.

Celebrated annually on the first Friday of June, several chains have already rolled out their plans for June 5.

Beyond the traditional giveaways happening this year, some special promotions for health care workers and first responders fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines have been sprinkled into the mix.

FILE - Donuts are set out on a table. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Duck Donuts: Registered Duck Donuts Rewards members can score a free cinnamon sugar doughnut from Friday to Saturday. “You could even call it National Donut Weekend!” the chain joked on Twitter.

Dunkin’: Customers can receive a free classic doughnut of their choice with the purchase of a beverage on Friday at participating locations. The festivities will continue into the weekend, as GrubHub is offering a free half-dozen doughnuts on Dunkin’ orders of $10 or more on Saturday and Sunday, the coffee chain said.

Entenmann's: The baked goods company is thanking health care heroes across the country with their "Standing Doughnation Sweepstakes." Through June 18, fans can nominate their favorite health care workers using the hashtag #StandingDoughnation on Twitter for a chance to win $500, a $500 donation the hospital or health care facility of their choice and, of course, free doughnuts. See here for official rules.

Krispy Kreme: The doughnut-centric chain is taking things to the next level by celebrating for a week straight. From June 1 to 5, or what Krispy Kreme has dubbed “National Doughnut Week,” customers can receive a free doughnut of their choice at participating locations, while supplies last – no purchase necessary.

Salvation Army: Did you know that National Doughnut Day was started in 1938 by the Salvation Army? Continuing its longstanding tradition of delivering sweets to everyday heroes, the organization plans to "thank the men and women on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic by delivering donuts and hope" this year, the Salvation Army said.

