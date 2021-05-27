National Burger Day: McDonald’s, Wendy’s, Pepsi offer discounts, freebies on May 28

article

Burger lovers rejoice! May 28 marks National Burger Day in America.

For those who aren’t keen on grilling in their backyards this time around, multiple franchises such as McDonald’s, Red Robin and Wendy’s are offering great deals to celebrate the occasion.

Here is a list of restaurants offering burger deals for National Burger Day:

Burger King: The king of burgers is offering limited-time offers which include special discounts on the Burger King app and a buy-one-get-one for $1 on the Whopper and Impossible Whopper, according to USA Today.

McDonald’s: The classic fast-food chain is offering a number of deals just in time for National Burger Day which includes a free large fries when foodies download the McDonald’s app as well as the restaurants ongoing deal of Free Fries Fridays where customers can get a free medium fries with any $1 purchase.

Del Taco: Just because they're known for their tacos, doesn’t mean they can’t have delicious burgers. Del Taco is offering customers a buy-one-get-one-free offer on the Double Del Cheeseburger through the app.

Pepsi: Pepsi is offering to reimburse fans on National Burger Day using the hashtag #BetterWithPepsi on May 28. Participants can share a photo of themselves with a Pepsi and any burger purchased Friday on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram, and the company will reach out for a receipt verification and reimburse people for up to $3.49.

Smashburger: Get a Double Classic Smash for just $5 on Friday at participating locations.

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic has multiple deal offerings not just on National Burger Day but all year round. New users to the drive-in's app can get half off a cheeseburger and during their 2-4 p.m. daily happy-hour, drinks are half price. For more specials, download the app.

Wayback Burgers: Wayback Burgers is offering customers their Signature Burger for just $3 on Friday.

Wendy’s: People who download the app can take advantage of getting a free soft drink with a purchase of the Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger. The restaurant is also offering a buy-one-get-one for $1 when customers purchase their Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger.

White Castle: "Sign up for the free Craver Nation loyalty program in the White Castle app and receive a free Combo Meal. Also through May 31, show proof that you got the COVID-19 vaccine and get a free dessert-on-a-stick of your choice," according to USA Today.

For more deals and local specials, be sure to check social media.