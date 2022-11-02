National Bobblehead Hall of Fame honors Hank Aaron with limited-edition tribute

article

As the World Series continues, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is paying tribute to Braves legend Hank Aaron with a limited-edition official bobblehead.

"Hammerin' Hank" is featured in his Indianoplis Clowns uniform to commemorate the start of his amazing baseball career.

As a teenager, Aaron spent his first three months as part of the Negro League's Clowns before he was signed by the Milwaukee Braves and sent to the minor leagues.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of Aaron and the Milwaukee Braves winning the 1957 World Series.

"Hank Aaron will forever be one of the best players in baseball history, and part of that history includes his time with the Indianapolis Clowns," National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. "It’s important to remember the history of the Negro Leagues, and this special edition bobblehead will help keep that part of Aaron’s legacy alive."

Every bobblehead is individually numbered up to 755 to commemorate his 755 MLB career home runs and costs $44 plus a shipping charge of $8.

You can buy the bobbleheads at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum's online store here.