Blood donations reach 20-year low causing national shortage, Red Cross says

River Flood Warning
from WED 12:12 AM EST until THU 1:59 PM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:46 AM EST until TUE 3:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:03 AM EST until TUE 4:00 PM EST, Spalding County, Upson County, Butts County, Newton County, Meriwether County, Lamar County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:05 AM EST until TUE 12:30 PM EST, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:03 AM EST until TUE 10:08 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:14 AM EST until TUE 10:33 PM EST, Gwinnett County, Walton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:56 AM EST until THU 5:22 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 8:13 AM EST until TUE 8:44 PM EST, Forsyth County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 9:50 AM EST until TUE 11:15 AM EST, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:40 AM EST until TUE 9:13 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:58 AM EST until WED 5:45 PM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:39 AM EST until TUE 2:45 PM EST, Coweta County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Cobb County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County, Gwinnett County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:48 AM EST until TUE 1:45 PM EST, Clarke County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, Hall County, Oconee County, White County, Newton County, Walton County, Clarke County
Flood Warning
from TUE 8:01 AM EST until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Carroll County, Clayton County, Coweta County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fayette County, Fulton County, Spalding County, Upson County, Meriwether County, Heard County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
High Wind Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM EST, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Tornado Watch
until TUE 2:00 PM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Clay County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 4:00 AM EST until WED 1:00 AM EST, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until TUE 10:00 PM EST, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Flood Watch
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Clay County
Flood Watch
from TUE 12:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Rabun County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Habersham County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Troup County, Meriwether County

Blood donations reach 20-year low causing national shortage, Red Cross says

By Maggie Duly
Published 
Health
The American Red Cross says it is experiencing an emergency blood shortage as the number of people donating hits a 20-year low.

Blood supply is at critically low levels at Red Cross banks across the country. 

The Red Cross says over the last 20 years, the number of people donating blood has fallen about 40%. They say, when fewer people make donations, the lack of blood can lead to a delay in medical procedures. 

Donations were down nearly 7,000 units between Christmas and New Year's Day. The Red Cross has had to limit the distribution of type O blood to hospitals. 

"One of the most distressing situations for a doctor is to have a hospital full of patients and an empty blood bank without any blood on the shelves. Doctors often can’t operate without blood available to make surgeries, medical procedures and treatments possible," said Dr. Eric Gehrie, executive physician director for the Red Cross. "More challenges lie ahead as the potential for severe winter weather and seasonal illness may compound the dire blood supply situation."

January is National Blood Donor Month. To celebrate, the Red Cross is partnering with the NFL to encourage people to donate. Anyone who donates blood, platelets or plasma to the Red Cross this month will automatically be entered for a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. 

People interested in donating blood or platelets can make an appointment by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).