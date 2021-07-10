GBI: 13-year-old Georgia girl goes missing during walk

article

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is asking the public to help them find a teenager who hasn't been seen since Tuesday.

Officials say that 13-year-old Natasha Brown was last seen around 4 p.m. Tuesday at her home in the area of Violet Street in Cochran, Georgia.

According to investigators, Natasha told her family she was going for a walk and then disappeared.

Brown is described as being 5-feet-4-inches tall with a weight of 102 pounds. She has long black and maroon hair.

The missing teenager was wearing a long red or dark orange shirt and blue jeans when she vanished.

If you have any information that could help with the search, please call the Cochran Police Department at (478) 934-4282 or the GBI Eastman Field Office at 478-374-6988.

