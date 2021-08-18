Henry County sisters missing for over a week after disappearing from school

article

Henry County Police need your help finding two teenage sisters who have been missing for over a week.

Officials say 16-year-old Nataliea Keyana Cobbs and 17-year-old Mia Danielle Parks were dropped off at Luella High School on Aug. 9. They never returned home.

Cobbs is described as being around 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. Parks weighs around 145 pounds and also has brown eyes and black hair.

Cobbs was last seen wearing a short sleeve pink and blue shirt and blue ripped jeans. Parks was last seen wearing a burgundy-colored hoodie and blue ripped jeans.

Officials believe the sisters could possibly be in the College Park area.

If you have any information that could help in the investigation, please call detectives 770-288-8257 or Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.