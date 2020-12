article

Actress Natalie Desselle-Reid has reportedly died of colon cancer. She was 53.

The actress starred in a number of movies and TV shows, including “Eve,” “Madea,” and “B.A.P.S.”

Her manager tweeted the news Monday morning.



Desselle-Reid’s “B.A.P.S.” co-star, Academy-award winning actress Halle Berry, also tweeted about the news.

This is a developing story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.