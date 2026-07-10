NASCAR lights up the night at EchoPark Speedway this weekend

The Brief NASCAR returns to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton this weekend, with the Focused Health 250 happening Saturday and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart taking over on Sunday. NASCAR Summer Weekend action ramps up at the track Friday, with special events including laps for charity, a bicycle ride, and a camper appreciation party. The weekend will also include a full lineup of entertainment fan activations, including the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show and axe-throwing with American Axes.



Yesterday on Good Day Atlanta, we explored NASCAR’s past at Cartersville’s Savoy Automobile Museum.

This morning, we turned our attention to the immediate future of the sport: this weekend’s races here in Georgia!

Night racing returns to EchoPark Speedway in Hampton this weekend, with the Focused Health 250 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series race happening Saturday and the Quaker State 400 Available at Walmart NASCAR Cup Series race taking over on Sunday. The NASCAR Summer Weekend action really ramps up at the track today, with special events including laps for charity, a bicycle ride, and a camper appreciation party. Tomorrow kicks off with a hauler parade at 8:30 a.m. and NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series qualifying at 11 a.m., with NASCAR Cup Series qualifying taking over later in the afternoon. The Focused Health 250 begins at 7 p.m. on Saturday, with the Quaker State 400 available at Walmart set to start at the same time on Sunday evening.

As always, NASCAR Summer Weekend will also include a full lineup of entertainment fan activations; returning this year are the Sea Lion Splash Show (yes, there will be sea lions at EchoPark Speedway!), the Canine Stars Stunt Dog Show, and axe-throwing with American Axes.

For more information on 2026 NASCAR Summer Weekend at EchoPark Speedway, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning at the track, getting a full-throttle preview of this weekend’s action!