NASA's ad-free, no-cost streaming service launches this week - what to know

article

NASA’s highly-anticipated streaming service is ready to take off, and viewers can experience the platform starting Wednesday, Nov. 8.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, the space agency said NASA+ is a free, family friendly service that doesn’t require a subscription or have ads and features Emmy-winning live shows and original series.

Users can easily access the service through the NASA App on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices and streaming media players like Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV, the agency said in a release.

RELATED: New NASA app lets you track International Space Station in real time

In August, NASA first teased that the streaming platform was launching, sharing that the agency was also updating its two websites, nasa.gov and science.nasa.gov.

News of the website comes after the agency announced Tuesday the release of its new "Spot The Station" app to make it convenient for fans to view the International Space Station as it passes over earth.

RELATED: NASA launching free streaming service this year

NASA noted that multimedia libraries and other agency websites will be available on the new site.

This story was reported from Washington, D.C.



