Expand / Collapse search

Naomi Watts and Bill Murray talk filming with a new 'Friend'

By
Published  April 2, 2025 3:11pm EDT
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

'The Friend' opening this weekend

Oscar nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray are starring in a new film titled "The Friend." They sat down to talk to Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken about the acclaimed new movie.

The Brief

    • The new dramedy "The Friend" stars Academy Award nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, alongside a Great Dane named Bing.
    • Watts stars as a writer and teacher left to take care of her late best friend’s beloved dog.
    • Both stars rave about the talents of Bing, who was chosen after a nationwide search.

It’s not every actor who can hold his own against Academy Award nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray. But in the new dramedy "The Friend," a Great Dane named Bing makes a heck of a case for a canine Oscar.

"The Friend" stars Watts as a writer and teacher left to take care of her late best friend’s beloved dog. Written and directed by David Siegel and Scott McGehee — and based on the best-selling novel by Sigrid Nunez — "The Friend" demands a canine star capable of enormous range and depth. 

"The dog was well-chosen before I signed on," says Watts. "They did a nationwide search, and they knew that they were going to have to find something pretty great."

"This is a really demanding role for a dog," adds Murray, who plays the dog’s late owner, "but a very demanding role for Naomi to be with this giant, massive dog that’s so formidable. And her work is really amazing in the movie. I can’t say enough about how good she is in the movie."

"The Friend" opens nationwide Friday, April 4th, from Bleecker Street — for more information on the movie, click here. And click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the film’s stars.

The Source: Good Day Atlatna's Paul Mililken interviewed Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, chatting about the making of "The Friend" and their experiences sharing the screen with soulful canine.

Good Day AtlantaFollow PaulEntertainment