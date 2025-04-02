Naomi Watts and Bill Murray talk filming with a new 'Friend'

The Brief The new dramedy "The Friend" stars Academy Award nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray, alongside a Great Dane named Bing. Watts stars as a writer and teacher left to take care of her late best friend’s beloved dog. Both stars rave about the talents of Bing, who was chosen after a nationwide search.



It’s not every actor who can hold his own against Academy Award nominees Naomi Watts and Bill Murray. But in the new dramedy "The Friend," a Great Dane named Bing makes a heck of a case for a canine Oscar.

"The Friend" stars Watts as a writer and teacher left to take care of her late best friend’s beloved dog. Written and directed by David Siegel and Scott McGehee — and based on the best-selling novel by Sigrid Nunez — "The Friend" demands a canine star capable of enormous range and depth.

"The dog was well-chosen before I signed on," says Watts. "They did a nationwide search, and they knew that they were going to have to find something pretty great."

"This is a really demanding role for a dog," adds Murray, who plays the dog’s late owner, "but a very demanding role for Naomi to be with this giant, massive dog that’s so formidable. And her work is really amazing in the movie. I can’t say enough about how good she is in the movie."

